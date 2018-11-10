CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Higher than normal tides caused by Hurricane Michael have resulted in some beach and sand dune erosion in the Coastal Bend.

The National Weather Service measures the time between waves passing a given point to determine how currents are changed from a storm across the Gulf of Mexico. John Metz with the NWS said Thursday night's high tide will be the highest one due to Michael, and then the effects of the storm on the Coastal Bend will begin to wind down.

Drone video taken by the Corpus Christi Fire Department to help monitor beach and dune erosion shows the waves lapping the base of the dunes. The video also shows rip currents in the water. Drone video near Packery Channel shows more of the beach and dune erosion and rip currents off shore.

Metz said minor flooding will continue along the coast because it takes longer for the water to flow back to the Gulf.

