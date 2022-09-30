The picture shows Michelle Reynolds walking along Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23.

ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now.

In the photo, Reynolds was wearing what appears to be a blue jacket with a white, black and blue top with black leggings. She was wearing open-toe sandals and her hair was cut short and colored blonde. Texas EquuSearch said this was the exact clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans two days after her husband said she left her Alvin home to get food and never returned.

"We actually have video of her parking her car and getting out of her car last Friday afternoon," Miller said.

Miller said Reynolds parked her SUV near a church and walked away, leaving her personal belongings behind.

"We know that she left her purse with her driver’s license, credit cards, along with her cellphone in her car," Miller said.

Texas EquuSearch sent a crew of volunteers to New Orleans this week to ramp up search efforts for Reynolds.

"My concern, it's pretty close to the Mississippi River," Miller said Tuesday. "I got a helicopter up today. I just got the video back from about 20 miles along the river to see if she is in there. They didn’t come up with anything."