CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Coastal Bend middle school students spent Thursday at a luxury car dealership to improve their personal skills.

Since the beginning of the school year, students at Incarnate Word Academy have taken part in the Angel Shake Competition. There were 50 students participating at the beginning of the year, and as of Thursday, only 10 remained.

The Amazing Angel Shake Competition is designed to help students with their manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. For the fourth round of the competition, students had to memorize a script of dialogue and make a television commercial. The students were selling Mercedez Benz cars at the Ed Hicks Imports Mercedes-Benz Dealership.

"It was challenging, but I think the most important key was just to believe in yourself and calm down," seventh-grader Gillian Lippincott said.

"When they came to me and told me they had this program, and some of the kids would go to nationals in Atlanta, I got very excited about it," Gloria Hicks said. "And they were going to do commercials here in the dealership, so I signed up because anything with students that promotes their growth I'm for."

Once the students are narrowed down to just three, the group will go to the national competition in Atlanta, Ga.