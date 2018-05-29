Students at Martin Middle School spoke with various medical professionals and toured the Corpus Christi Medical Center Tuesday.

The teens are part of the school's Health Care Careers Club, which was started 10 years ago by school nurse Nelda Cummings. She said students always seem to take interest in what she does for a living.

"'What's it like to be a nurse?', and well I go, 'This is an awesome opportunity to do something more,' and by starting a Health Care Careers Club so these students can be exposed to this," Cummings said.

The type of healthcare information and experience the club provides, like being able to visit Bay Area Hospital, is usually offered to students who are closer to college; but Cummings said kids are never too young to start their career path.

"Having this opportunity to learn at such a young age will widen that horizon for them to get a head start as they go on to high school, and college, and their chosen careers," Cummings said.

It has helped students like 14-year-old Brittney Castillo figure out what she wants to do. She said the Health Care Careers Club is not only fun, but she can dive deeper into different aspects of the medical field.

"They teach us about blood vessels, diabetes, and all this type of stuff," Castillo said. "And we get to put hands on, and it's a really good club and we're only one school that has it."

Castillo said one of the most memorable moments she's had in the club was when she got to dissect a fake chest cavity, and that helped solidify what kind of doctor she wants to be.

"Cardiothoracic surgeon," Castillo said.

