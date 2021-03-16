Midland officials upset, caught off guard by opening of emergency intake center for migrants in Midland

Midland officials made a unified statement to inform the public that they were not consulted by federal agencies on plans to open the emergency intake center.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland officials gathered Monday afternoon at the Bush Convention Center to hold a press conference in response to the opening of an emergency intake center for migrants in Midland County.

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Midland County Sheriff David Criner all took turns voicing surprise and frustration toward the developments.

Mayor Payton said he wasn't informed that federal agencies were taking action to open the emergency shelter until Sunday morning, just hours before the arrival of hundreds of juvenile migrants.

"We literally knew nothing until, for me, it was early Sunday morning," Payton said. "That's when we started the phone calls throughout today. It's the strangest, most backward, disrespectful thing I think I've seen in a very long time."

Officials say communication with federal agencies has been strained, as it has been difficult to pin down who is truly in charge.

"I don't know who to talk to, and when we're on a phone call, we're usually on a phone call with about seven different agencies that all have different acronyms that end with 'S', and I've yet to have one of them answer a question," Payton said.

To further express frustration, County Judge Terry Johnson said there were numerous man camps or shelters that would have been a better choice than the one that was chosen.

"There are lots of man camps all over the Permian Basin that would have been better choices, instead of right here in Midland and Odessa, but there was no discussion, this was literally rammed down our throats," Johnson said.

When questioned about his thoughts toward the Governor in regard to the situation, Mayor Payton stated that he believes the Governor likely did not know about the situation any sooner than they did.

Payton said he knows the community and resources will do what is right for the juveniles involved, and that any ill temperament should be directed toward the federal government in what he called a "complete overreach in authority and dysfunctional border policy that is causing a humanitarian crisis at the border."