Ingleside company set to build new site that ships oil, gas to Mexico

Company leaders said this will provide another avenue for local refineries to get their product to different markets.

INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside company is looking to expand its oil business by building a facility near the Corpus Christi International Airport so it can ship fuels to Mexico.

The Midstream Texas' operating facility is off of Sun Ray Road in Ingleside. The company operates a 430,000 barrel petroleum terminal along the Intracoastal Waterway.

MT has made an agreement with the Kansas City Southern railroad to lease property near the airport to construct a loading facility. KCS will then be used by MT to ship up to 500 rail cars per month of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel all bound for Mexico.

"That facility and Ingleside, like I said, was a closed facility; we really went from kind of caretaker status with one employee; we were employing about a dozen people today and we expect this project to add another six or full-time jobs in phase 1 to the local economy," David Vattimo the CEO of MT said.

Vattimo admits that this isn’t a big project but it is a huge step for his company. He also points out that this is providing another avenue for our local refineries to get their product to different markets.

