Hundreds of undocumented girls expected to arrive at new emergency Houston shelter Friday

HOUSTON — Hundreds of undocumented children are expected to arrive at a new emergency shelter Friday in north Houston.

It's the latest facility in the U.S. that has opened to deal with the influx of people crossing the border.

The National Association of Christian Churches was asked to open the shelter to house 500 undocumented girls.

Late Thursday night, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee took a tour of the facility and said everything has been taken care of to comfortably house the children coming in.

"It is filled with appropriate bedding," Lee said. "Wonderful staff, warm and receiving. Medical staff. An in-house ambulance, everything has been done."

Border Patrol officials said they’re encountering about 5,000 migrants a day, including more than 500 unaccompanied children. Officials said they expect numbers to increase in summer. Roughly 17,000 unaccompanied children were in U.S. custody as of March 26.

Houston is the eighth U.S. city to house children from the border at an emergency intake shelter. The children will stay at one of the shelters until the federal government can place them with a relative or a sponsor.

Also, in Texas, two facilities in San Antonio have been opened to house undocumented children.

Recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shared an update on an operation that has been in the works to combat the number of people and drugs being smuggled into Texas from the border.

Abbott said since Operation Lone Star began on March 4 there have been 598 criminal arrests and more than 16,000 referrals of illegal immigrants to Border Patrol.