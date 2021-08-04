Border Patrol: Large group of migrants found at Rio Grande Valley Sector

TEXAS, USA — Border Patrol agents with the Rio Grande Valley Sector agents found 14 migrants inside a tractor trailer, as well as a Honduran migrant who was rescued after suffering an injury in the brush, BP officials announced.
On Tuesday evening, officials said a Black Peterbilt Tractor hauling a trailer approached the Falfurrias checkpoint for an inspection when a K-9 unit alerted officials to the trailer area of the vehicle.
When agents opened the rear of the trailer, they discovered several migrants laying on top of boxes of onions. A total of 14 migrants were found from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
On Wednesday morning, BP agents assisted with a 911 call about a man that fell from a cliff and injured his leg. After a brief search, agents were able to locate a 21-year-old Honduran man who appeared to have fallen off a 15 foot cliff.
Due to the migrant being unable to walk on his own, an agent carried him on his back and walked him out of the brush to a road to meet awaiting EMS.
