CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced Tuesday the passing of John Mike Gillis.

Gillis served as the Director of Animal Care Services since May 7, 2018. Police said during that time, he brought a wealth of experience and change to the department.

Before serving in that role Gillis worked with Austin Animal Center, L-3 Communications, and Aethercomm.

Gillis was a Veteran of the Armed Forces and served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1978-98, retiring as a Warrant Officer.

