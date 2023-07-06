Mike Tyson stops by to try out Trill Burgers

The boxing legend is the latest celebrity sighting at the Montrose area restaurant.

HOUSTON — The champ is here!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is the latest celebrity sighting at Trill Burgers as hungry customers continue to make their way to the Montrose burger joint to try Bun B’s burgers.

“My brother the legend himself @miketyson stopped by to surprise me and support @trillburgers today and we were honored to have him! Thanks @fitermansports for the assist!” Bun B said in his Instagram post.

The former world heavyweight champ ordered the Vegan OG combo for his meal at the restaurant on Shepherd Drive near the Southwest Freeway.

“Mike, thank you for coming to Trill Burgers today,” Bun B told the legend in the video.