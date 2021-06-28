With the pandemic shifting, businesses go from hurting to thriving in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Milestones is one business that has seen the light at the end of the tunnel. The local business create plaques, medals, trophies and gifts. They're items typically used for social events, which is why business slowed down for awhile.
"We do awards, but we do a lot of other stuff like event planners," said Andrew Riojas, the owner of Milestones. "So, we've definitely seen un up-tick in that area because people are starting to have parties and weddings."
He said like several other stores, he had to shift the way he does business and add another service to stay in business.
"We got involved in some local organizations that we making face shields and distributing to front-line workers," said Riojas.
The demand for face-shields isn't as high as it was before, but the demand for Milestones' products are. Business is so good that they might hit record numbers in sales.
"I can see the increase," Riojas said. "If it keeps going in this trajectory, then we're definitely going to be better than where we were before the pandemic."
He said he keeps in contact with other business owners in Corpus Christi, and they, too, are bouncing back and hope the community support keeps on strong.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi PD: Officer shoots man during struggle after alleged catalytic converter theft attempt
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- No fireworks allowed, but you might see some light shows courtesy of bioluminescence at Padre Island National Seashore
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.