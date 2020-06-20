Father's Day is going to look a little different this year.

Hunt Military Communities is asking kids with fathers in the military to send a submission of drawings, letters or pictures of what makes their dad so special.

The submissions will then be turned into a mosaic to be posted on the HMC social media pages as a virtual salute to military dads everywhere.

"We never know where a military service member will be on father's day," Marketing Director Lynette Hegeman said. "Some may be deployed, some may be on special operation, some may be working that day."

Organizers said the project will allow children of military fathers to celebrate their hero, even if some are far from home.

