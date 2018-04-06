A submarine captain from our area recently completed a tour commanding the USS Georgia out of Kings Bay on the Atlantic Coast.

After more than 32 years in the Navy, Captain George Perez has quite a few stories.

"To lead the sailors and command a ship at sea is really one of the hightlights of a career and I've been fortunate and blessed to do it twice," Perez said.

Perez was one of two teams rotating onboard the USS Georgia for over 25 months.

His story begins in Corpus Christi where he was born at the Naval Air Station (NAS).

Perez attended Chula Vista Elementary back in the 70s and then move with his father, who served in the army, to various posts before starting his own career in the Navy.

From there he climbed the ranks until he became a Commander in 2016 of the Georgia.

When not on the boat, Perez said he visits his grandparents back in the Coastal Bend or to look for a place to eat.

He said he plans to stay in Georgia and change his role to Chief of Staff at Kings Bay.

