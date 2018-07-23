CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Colonel Gail Atkins was welcomed to the Corpus Christi Army Depot as the new commander of the military facility.

Atkins, the first female to command, is excited and ready for her new role.

"It's pretty surreal to think about we are able to accomplish," Atkins said. "My goal really is to just make sure we stay on track and that we are postured to be ready for the fight tomorrow."

Colonel Allan Lanceta who served as commander of CCAD for two years ended his 27-year military career surrounded by loved ones.

Atkins is preparing to continue his legacy.

"Readiness changes every single day," Atkins said. "We will change with it. There are some great processes that have been put in place here and all the processes we're looking to optimize them."

Atkins will assume command of a team close to 3,000 people who she says make all the difference when it comes to keeping our country safe.

Atkins plans to help CCAD reach its best potential during her time in the coastal bend, but it's the team behind the flight she says are changing the fight everyday.

"It's hard to see that when you're in South Texas and they're flying aircrafts in Afghanistan, but it's a lot closer than you think," Atkins said. "I want them to remember that and I want them to realize the impact that they're making."

