BEEVILLE (Kiii News) — Richard Wishert is an Iraqi war army veteran.

More than a decade has passed since he served and he was missing something when he came back home.

"The comradery and brotherhood that you get, that you didn't realize that you missed after you got out," Wishert said.

Wishert discovered the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Organization in Beeville.

He is currently the vice commander of this non-profit group that has 30 members with similar stories to him.

"A lot of veterans who came back at that time were trying to fall into some of these other organizations and it just didn't roll out for us," IAVO Beeville member Luis Pulivo said.

Pulivo said other veterans organizations were too dated for him and his fellow members.

"The founders of our organization decided to make one of our own for like-minded people, our generation of people," Pulivo said. "It's just a little bit easier for us to get along and not so much fall into the older rules, the older style of the veterans organization."

Pulivo and Wishert are looking to grow their ranks inviting the community to learn more while showing other veterans they have a place too.

