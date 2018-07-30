KINGSVILLE (Kiii News) — West Nile and Zika are both realities in South Texas.

Jessica Wright is a hospital corpsman at NAS-Kingsville that's using a "mosquito magnet" to help learn more about what mosquitoes in their area carry.

Wright says you simply turn it on and click on the machine, releasing CO2 out and drawing in mosquitoes where they then fly up and into a bag.

From there they're sent off to a lab in Austin.

"They test for what types of mosquitoes I've caught, what diseases," Wright said. "The last two years I've come back with all negative results."

Good news and partially in part to the base's Public Works department.

There is heavy spraying and insecticide tables which help cover the 550 acres on acres.

"We also do a number of pumping if there are any areas that have a huge amount of standing water," said Arturo Alvidrez, who works with NAS Public Works. "We have public works shops go out there and pump water to the nearest storm drain."

Wright said she will continue to monitor potential mosquito outbreaks while keeping everyone on base safe.

© 2018 KIII