Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — In a special ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on September 14, nine sailors were pinned Chief Petty Officers.

It was a day many sailors have been waiting for their entire careers.

Standing out as the only woman promoted during the ceremony, Koleea Flagg, waited for that moment for 16 years.

"Nothing is just given to you you have to be capable and want to do it because it's not just about yourself when we talk about a team," Flagg said.

Chief Petty Officer Flagg joined the navy when she was fresh out of high school and was looking for a career with a family feel.

"The navy is very diverse," Flagg said. "You can get to do many things in the navy. You can tour the world in the navy. So I just wanted to do things like that."

Often the Chief Petty Officer rank is referred to as the backbone of the navy.

"You are kind of that advocate for both your officers and your sailors and you groom both of them to be the best leaders they could possibly be," Flagg

Flagg and her fellow Chief Petty officers were surrounded by family.

"I wouldn't be here without them," Flagg said.

Flagg said her family was her support and strength through her rise in the ranks.

"They also scarificed with me their mom their time, missed out on a couple of birthdays but at the end of the day it's about them because I represent them," Flagg said.

Other sailors promoted were:

Chief Master-at-Arms Travis Boyle, of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Boyle has 11 years of

U.S. Navy service and is a native of Lithia, Florida.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Michael Bundeson, of Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi. Bundeson has 19 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Roseburg, Oregon.

Chief Religious Program Specialist Michael Clayton, of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Clayton has 10 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Atlanta, Georgia.

Chief Intelligence Specialist Jeffry Mazurek, of Navy Operations Support Center San Antonio. Mazurek has 14 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of De Soto, Missouri.

Chief Air Traffic Controller Christopher Reed, of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Reed has 15 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Chief Information Technician Ross Tipton, of Navy Operations Support Center Corpus Christi. Tipton has 19 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Floresville, Texas.

Chief Air Traffic Controller Timothy Wall, of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Wall has 12 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Houston.

Chief Aviation Electronics Technician Jeremy Williams, of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. Williams has 16 years of U.S. Navy service and is a native of Kerrville, Texas.

