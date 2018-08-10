Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Members of the Patriots Band and Honor Guard of America, and representatives from Seaside cemetery gathered at the American Legion Hall recently to ask for help from the public so that World War I veterans could be honored and remembered on the war's anniversary.

"The war ended on the 11th day, 11th month, 11th hour," president of the organization Jessie Garcia said. "That's when the armistice was signed. And that becomes very significant to us and that's why we're starting it at 10 o'clock so we can note the time at exactly when it ended."

They are looking for the full name of the veteran, branch of service and a photograph to be put on display Sunday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Approximately 38 men from the Coastal Bend are identified as World War I Veterans and they want to make sure no one is missed.

"The idea just came from just kicking some ideas around as what events coming up are significant importance to the history of the military and the United States," band member Benny Martinez said.

The Boys and Girls Scouts will take part in the ceremony as well and it will include the ringing of the bell after each name of a veteran who served.

If you have a relative or friend who served and would like to make sure they are recognized, email the Patriots Band & Honor Guard of America at patriotsbandhonorguard@yahoo.com or call them at 361-548-7054.

