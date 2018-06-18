The Navy's version of a Target store is finally opening after an 18 month $2.85 million renovation.

The Navy Exchange on NAS - Corpus Christi is set to host a grand reopening on Monday.



The store will include apparel, cosmetics, consumer electronics, household goods, alcohol and tobacco.

Steven Evans, the general manager of the Navy Exchange, says it's truly a one-stop shop.



He says the tax free incentive draws people in, but ultimately someone new to military life will find comfort knowing the store is here.

"You're not going to have to pay that tax you would have to pay on the outside," Evans said. "That represents a huge savings for our customers."



Most importantly, money raised stays within the Navy to pay for morale, welfare and recreation programs on base.



"In a sense, our customers are our shareholders," Evans said. "We are very customer focused because they are our boss."

With the exchange completed, NAS - Corpus Christi is wrapping up four years and $4 million worth of projects working to better life for its service members and families.

