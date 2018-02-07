A multi-million dollar renovation project at NAS - Kingsville is ushering in path for future pilots and mechanics.

$18 million and three years later, 37-57, or Hangar Four, is complete.

"We need to keep this base and all of its infrastructure as most current and up to date as possible," commanding officer Erik Spitzer said.

Spitzer says besides a new roof, HVAC system and electrical feeds, the training squadrons 21 and 22 rooms were upgraded.

This was the first significant renovation since 1973.

"This continues the legacy at NAS Kingsville," Spitzer said. "We've been here since July 4th of 1942. We're going to commemorate 76 years here next month."

Spitzer says ultimately, the goal is to provide the best for those sacrificing their lives to protect our freedom.

"These are our next aviators that will be out fighting on the front lines in some future conflict and it's my duty and Navy's responsibility to provide them the best resources and training facilities and equipment that we can give them," Spitzer said.

