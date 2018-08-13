CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Carla Reed is the president of Coastal Bend Troop Support.

Her dedication to cheering up our troops began while she was retired.

She said she felt the need to do something with her time.

"I ran into a lady at the post office and she gave me a website to go to," Reed said.

There, she was able to learn how to get names of soldiers and how to send packages to them.

Her brother toured twice in Vietnam.

She says she remembers how they were treated when they returned home.

"I know the hardships and I just want to let the young men and women know that the American public cares about them," Reed said.

Coastal Bend Troop support started back in 2005 as a small group of friends and neighbors putting together small care packages for our soldiers.

"We do ask for monetary donations because we have to pay postage and sometimes we have to pay for items," Reed said.

However, she says over the years the public charity organization has received help from all over the state.

"It's wonderful how the community from all the way from San Antonio, Austin and Houston have supported us," Reed said.

Reed says every package sent is graciously received.

She says the troops especially love snacks and candy from home.

The packages are sent overseas once a month.

If you're interested in helping out, click here.

© 2018 KIII