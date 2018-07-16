A recent change of command at NAS Corpus Christi means pilots have a new leader in charge of training.

The naval air training NAS Corpus Christi is always adapting and so is its leadership.

Rear Admiral Gregory Harris is the newest chief of that training know among the military simply as CNATRA. Harris comes from his lastest post in Washington. He will not only be responsible for training Navy pilots but Marine, Coast Guard and international partners including the Blue Angels.

The chief says he knows his experience will only help continue the mission at NAS Corpus Christi.

"From leading a strike group and prior to that having an opportunity to lead our naval aviation war fighting development center. I've been a student and I've been an instructor inside the CNATRA life lines. So I think it gives me a fair shot," Harris said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII