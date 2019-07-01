CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Transitioning back to civilian life is no easy task for any veteran and finding the right job means finding the right resources.

"It can be very challenging but that's what our program is set up for so we can assist those veterans with taking those skills that they acquired in the military," Marc Cason with Texas Veterans Leadership said.

Cason said he is making it his mission to let veterans know they can have the career of their dreams.

He is part of the Texas Veterans Leadership program, a program of the Texas Workforce Commission, designed to help men and women ease back into every day life after serving in the military.

"We try to support them with their needs and with whatever they're going through at that period," Cason said.

Texas is the leading state when it comes to resources available to veterans and with a strong set of skills, they're a top choice candidate in the workforce.

"I think more companies, especially the larger companies, are looking to hire veterans, priority of service," Cason said.

Cason said he knows how military skills can set you apart from the rest having served in the navy for 10 years.

"I chose to go in because I didn't know what direction I wanted to go into but I wanted to be able to serve," Cason said.

Raised in a military family, Cason said he understands freedom comes with a sacrifice and now he shares that message with the world.

Cason and many others continue their work, reminding our country's heroes that they aren't alone.

"It meant a lot to me when I came home that I wanted to be able to serve other veterans and let them know, they're not forgotten," Cason said.

For more information about Texas Veterans Leadership, click here.

