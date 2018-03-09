CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The U.S.S. Lexington is set to debut a brand new exhibit commemorating the history of aircraft aviation. The museum will honor the men and women who have served our country.

In times of combat and in times of peace, aircraft aviation continues to play a major role when it comes to serving the nation.

"There's no doubt that the aircraft carrier is the central weapon system of the United States navy," says Captian Steve Banta, Executive Director of the U.S.S. Lexington.

The Lexington will soon open Carrier Row, an exhibit honoring the history of aircraft carriers in the United States Navy.

"There's really exhibits in here and examples of all of the carriers that have been here throughout the history of U.S. Navy and it's really important to us to get to showcase that on board the U.S.S Lexington," said Captain Banta.

The exhibit will feature historic artifacts and allow visitors to see what life was like on board aircraft carriers. Carrier Row will also pay tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives serving in the Navy.

The exhibit is will honor the life of Captain Rocco Montesano, who spent several years serving in the Navy. Montesano also served as Executive Director onboard the Lexington for 20 years before passing away in April 2018.

"It's very fitting that this exhibit will be dedicated to Rocco. Mainly because he really exemplified the history of aircraft carriers," said Captain Banta.

Banta invites crowds to step onboard the Lexington to experience the history of aircraft carriers and appreciate the men and women who played important roles in the navy.

The exhibit is set to open Friday, September 7, 2018.

