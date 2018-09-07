Pearl Harbor (U.S. Navy) — A 2015 King High School graduate and Corpus Christi native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Seaman Eleanor Vara is a mass communication specialist aboard USS Carl Vinson, currently operating out of San Diego. A U.S. Navy mass communication specialist is responsible for telling the Navy's story through photojournalism, writing and other mediums. Through her efforts, she highlights sailors and their contributions to the Navy's mission.

Vara applies the lessons she learned from Corpus Christi to her work in the U.S. Navy.

“I was taught to have patience and enjoy each day for what it has to offer,” Vara said. “I feel it’s important to seize each day and learn and accomplish as much as I can.”

As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The theme of RIMPAC 2018 is Capable, Adaptive, Partners. The participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations.

“I'd like to visit all of the historic memorials here in Hawaii and interact with the different coalition forces to learn more about what they do,” Vara said.

This is the first time Israel, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are participating in RIMPAC. Additional firsts include New Zealand serving as sea combat commander and Chile serving as combined force maritime component commander. This is the first time a non-founding RIMPAC nation, Chile, will hold a component commander leadership position.

“My Navy experience has taught me the importance of staying optimistic and seeing the best of what each day has to offer,” Vara said.

26 nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise. This year's exercise includes forces from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Vara and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I've learned to be more ambitious and accomplish my goals to help continue to grow in life,” Vara said. “It's important because without setting goals you're letting life happen to you instead of taking control of your future."

For more information about RIMPAC, click here.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII