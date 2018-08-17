Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Miller High School will be going into the new school year under new leadership as Principal Bruce Wilson takes charge.

Wilson has been working for the Corpus Christi Independent School District for years, starting as an assistant principal at King High School.

"I was blessed to go to George Evans Elementary as the principal for three years, and then caught up with my kids at Driscoll Middle School as their principal for three years," Wilson said.

Now he's catching up with the kids again at Miller High School, and hopes to raise the expectations for students and faculty there. He's doing that by focusing on the school mission, campus safety and security, and school dress code.

"Some days students were coming wearing athletic shorts and such. We want to make kids, this is your job, so we want kids in appropriate shorts," Wilson said.

With school less than two weeks away, Wilson's message is already resonating with the staff.

"Dress code and professionalism and setting Miller at a bar that we want the rest of the district to meet, and so he does that by setting himself at a level we should meet and I think that's really positive," Ryan Bennett said.

Miller will have another new addition in their band department. New Band Director Michael Williamson said when he met Wilson and told him his goals for the students, they were on the same page instantly.

"He just nodded his head and he said, 'Lifelong learners, productive citizens. That's why I'm here,' so we just hit it off immediately," Williamson said.

The CCISD begins school on Aug. 27.

