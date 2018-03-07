A Miller High School graduate is making her way up the ranks in the U.S. Navy.

During a frocking ceremony Monday at the Navy Recruiting District San Antonio headquarters, Valeria Coronado-Gutierrez of Corpus Christi was promoted from boatswain's mate third class to petty officer second class in the U.S. Navy.

Coronado-Gutierrez's mother, Angelina Coronado, helped to pin on her new insignia during Monday's ceremony.

Coronado-Gutierrez graduated from Miller High School in 2014 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2009.

