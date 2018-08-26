CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The halls of Miller High School are empty, but not for long.

Ryan Bennett is taking this time to prepare, and he has a lot on his plate as the 8th and 11th grade U.S. History and AP teacher and other job duties.

"Middle school athletic coordinator, I coach middle school football, I coach middle school girls basketball, and middle school track, and I'll probably be doing academic UIL things like social studies and current events," he said.

Bennett has been at Miller for 4 years.

He said this year he wants to change it up and implement more online course material.

"So there is no excuse if miss class or miss class because I'm out for coaching," Bennett said. "They just YouTube video turn it on, and it has a quiz attached to it so they can take care of that."

Down the hall and around the corner band director, Michael Williamson has started marching band a few weeks before school starts.

How he preps his kids for the school year requires a little bit of sweat.

"We start doing some stretches and then we do a run." he said. "We run on for a minute then off for a minute."

He said his training is so they can reach new heights this year.

"I set a standard so even of their bad day they are still way above that expectation level of UIL or competition," Williamson said.

Williamson said he sees that same drive to elevate students in all the teachers.

"We are all in it for the same reasons, and it's exciting to have faculty that are in it for the same reasons for these students," he said. "I think it is going to be a fantastic year."

CCISD elementary schools start at 7:50 a.m. and middle and high schools start at 8:50 a.m.

