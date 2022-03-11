Minnesota sales verification system caused Powerball drawing delay

The Minnesota Lottery said it's conducting a "thorough review" into what caused the processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Monday night's Powerball jackpot drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours because one participating lottery state had an issue processing sales.

Turns out, Minnesota is that state.

According to a statement from the Minnesota Lottery, the state's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7.

"The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," a lottery representative said.

.@mnlottery staff confirm Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7, leading to the delay of the national @PowerballUSA drawing. @kare11 — Meghan Reistad (@meghanreistad) November 8, 2022

The Minnesota Lottery says it is conducting a "thorough review" and won't have more information to share until that review is complete.

On Monday night, the Multi-State Lottery Association said it was against policy to say which lottery had a delay.

The winning Powerball jackpot numbers for Monday night's drawing were released Tuesday morning. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball of 10.

And after weeks of lottery fever, we finally have a winner. Unfortunately, Minnesota's not responsible for that part.

The very, very lucky and sole winner of the more than $2 billion jackpot is in California.

"California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw," the California Lottery tweeted just before noon Tuesday. the final jackpot reached $2.04 billion.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

The cash value for the ultimate grand prize amounts to $997.6 million.

The much smaller estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Nov. 9 is $20 million.

