Corpus Christi (KIII News) — When most babies are born their parents get to hold them right away but not for a family from Ricardo, Texas.

The Moseley's family little girl was born 18 weeks early at Christus Spohn South.

One pound, one ounce, and born at 22 weeks gestation Matilda Grace is the size of a spaghetti squash.

"This is the smallest baby we've had at Spohn since I've been here," said Chris Mitchell, NICU Manager at Christus Spohn South.

Grace may be tiny, but she's a fighter.

"She had heart surgery, and she had a central line placement in a tunneled catheter. both done the same day," Mitchell said.

"Very surreal you know," father Jacob Moseley said.

The most contact the two parents have had with Grace before was through an incubator.

"It's been almost three weeks since Matilda was born and I had not had the opportunity to hold her cause she was so premature," mother Samantha Moseley said.

The contact is a precious moment essential for Grace's health. The couple travels over an hour away to see their baby girl at her home away from home.

"They have done everything to accommodate us and take care of Matilda," Samantha said.

Thankful for the miracle workers at Christus Spohn South the Moseley's may not be able to take Grace home until October.

"I think she's in the best place she needs to be.," Jacob said.

"Stay positive. Have Faith. Trust in God," Samantha said.

However, every day the Moseley's will be there to hold Grace's hand and watch her grow.

"I missed you," Moseley's said.

