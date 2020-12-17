'Miracle Foundation' launches holiday campaign to help orphaned children, here's how you can help

The goal of the holiday campaign is to raise funds to get children out of institutions and into loving homes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A global non-profit known as 'Miracle Foundation' is working to make sure the holiday cheer keeps going year-round, but they need your help.

The foundation is dedicated to empowering orphaned and vulnerable children from India to the United States.

This month, they announced the launch of their ‘Gift of Family’ holiday campaign. The goal is to raise funds to get children out of institutions and into loving homes.

Billy Baker a spokesperson of the foundation is from Corpus Christi says he's been with the foundation for years and has seen first-hand what even the smallest donation can do for these children.



“If you can see the impact that your dollars can make and how long they can go and how far they can go for literally pennies a day to make an impact of the rights of a child, it's heartwarming,” said Baker.

