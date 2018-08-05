Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital

Before Juventino Alanzo Ortiz IV was born, his family knew he was in for the fight of his life, which was especially true after visiting the doctor for a routine sonogram at 25 weeks.
"She moved around and looked at other things, but she kept coming back to his heart. I kind of figured something was wrong," Tino's mother Janis Ortiz said.
Tino was an active baby inside the womb.
"He was still enough because he moved a lot in my belly, so it was hard for them to gauge exactly what was going on," Ortiz said.
"This is what Tino was born with. It's called teratology. You see the hole between the lower chambers," Ortiz said.
Tino had a hole in his heart.
Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Tharak Yarraboelu and his medical team at Driscoll Children's Hospital had to wait until Tino was around four months old and at the proper weight before they could perform a surgery to repair his heart.
"The surgeons, what they did was they closed this hole with a patch, and they opened this part of the narrowing. And I don't see any more holes," Yarraboelu said.
The news from Yarraboelu was everything Ortiz wanted to hear.
"He had the surgery. For the first three days, they like to keep them in the NICU to keep a close eye on him. On the third day, the doctor said, 'Get him out of here. He's too healthy for this place,'" Ortiz said.
"When I saw him 10 days ago, I told the mother I could see him in one year. That's the difference before and after surgery," Yarraboelu said.
All that remains are a few tiny scars on Tino.
"Drainage here, drainage here, and then right here were little wires that were attached to his heart in case if they need to jumpstart it," Yarraboelu said.
From here on out, it will be mostly routine visits to the doctor for Tino.
"I want him to be anything he wants to be. Really. Just to see him grow, get bigger. Dad wants him to do football, but I guess that's every father's dream for their kid to do some type of football," Ortiz said.
You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.