Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's Hospital
Author: KIII Staff
Published: 2:49 PM CDT May 8, 2018
Updated: 3:05 PM CDT May 25, 2018
Chapter 1

Juventino's story

Before Juventino Alanzo Ortiz IV was born, his family knew he was in for the fight of his life, which was especially true after visiting the doctor for a routine sonogram at 25 weeks.

%INLINE%

"She moved around and looked at other things, but she kept coming back to his heart. I kind of figured something was wrong," Tino's mother Janis Ortiz said.

Tino was an active baby inside the womb.

"He was still enough because he moved a lot in my belly, so it was hard for them to gauge exactly what was going on," Ortiz said.

"This is what Tino was born with. It's called teratology. You see the hole between the lower chambers," Ortiz said.

Tino had a hole in his heart.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Tharak Yarraboelu and his medical team at Driscoll Children's Hospital had to wait until Tino was around four months old and at the proper weight before they could perform a surgery to repair his heart.

"The surgeons, what they did was they closed this hole with a patch, and they opened this part of the narrowing. And I don't see any more holes," Yarraboelu said.

The news from Yarraboelu was everything Ortiz wanted to hear.

"He had the surgery. For the first three days, they like to keep them in the NICU to keep a close eye on him. On the third day, the doctor said, 'Get him out of here. He's too healthy for this place,'" Ortiz said.

"When I saw him 10 days ago, I told the mother I could see him in one year. That's the difference before and after surgery," Yarraboelu said.

All that remains are a few tiny scars on Tino.

"Drainage here, drainage here, and then right here were little wires that were attached to his heart in case if they need to jumpstart it," Yarraboelu said.

From here on out, it will be mostly routine visits to the doctor for Tino.

"I want him to be anything he wants to be. Really. Just to see him grow, get bigger. Dad wants him to do football, but I guess that's every father's dream for their kid to do some type of football," Ortiz said.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 2

Sebastian's story

Eight-year-old Sebastian Cardenas was diagnosed with a kidney disorder that causes the body to get rid of too much protein.

%INLINE%

He came into the world as a surprise to his parents, Mario and Cecilia, but it wasn't long after he was born when the proud parents would soon be surprised again.

"She noticed something was not right with him," Mario said.

At one year old, Sebastian's body began to swell. His mother recalled the moment she knew something was wrong.

"I was scared there was something wrong with his kidneys, but I had no idea how bad it was going to be or what we had to go through," Cecilia said.

Sebastian was diagnosed with the Nephrotic syndrome, a kidney disease that caused the body to lose protein. The family moved from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston for medical treatment before being reoffered to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"He's had a very complicated history, to say the least," Dr. Samhar Al-Akash said.

Al-Akash began treating Sebastian, who underwent several medical procedures to save his life.

"We've had to take his kidneys out and put him on dialysis to save him from the complications of the Nephrotic syndrome," Al-Akash said.

After his first transplant was unsuccessful, Sebastian went on dialysis for three years. His parents and doctors explored several options before deciding to enroll him in a kidney exchange program.

The program served as an alternative for patients in need of a matching donor. Sebastian's mother chose to give her kidney to save a stranger's life to find Sebastian's match.

In May 2017, Sebastian received his second transplant. The results were life-changing.

"He's gone through these challenges, but he's come through them largely because of him and his family," Al-Akash said.

His family was forever grateful to the staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"I thank God for putting us here. To me, these are the best doctors in the whole world," Cecilia said.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 3

Ethann's story

Eight-year-old Ethann Valdez was born with a rare form of dwarfism that causes his bones and muscles to become very stiff. It's very difficult for him to move, but with help from the doctors at Driscoll Children's Hospital, he's letting nothing get in his way.

%INLINE%

"I try to tell him God made you that way for a reason, you know? To make a difference in the world in whatever way you can," said Brittney Guerrero, Ethan's mother.

You could say Ethann has done more than beat the odds.

It was six months into her pregnancy when Guerrero was told her child would not only have a heart condition but something else.

"We found out about his arms and his legs. They said his limbs were shorter than what they were supposed to be," Guerrero said.

Ethan has geleophysic dwarfism, a rare form of dwarfism that causes parts of his body to be very stiff and narrow.

"His arms don't straighten out all of the ways like ours," Guerrero said.

Ethann's heart vessels and airway are also smaller than normal.

"At the time, when he was a baby, he wasn't able to feed because his milk was going into his lungs. So basically what it's called is an aspiration," Guerrero said.

To help him breathe doctors put in a tracheostomy tube.

"It's basically like your nose. So Ethann, his air is not passing to the top, so if his trach falls out he can only do so much, and he won't be able to breathe," Guerrero said.

Since birth, Ethann has been in and out of Driscoll Children's Hospital. His family was often scared it would be the last time they would see him.

But every time they went, and after every surgery he faced, Ethan recovered stronger and with a smile.

"He's a very happy kid, and he never complains, and he's such a joyful person," said Dr. Jon Roberts, Director of Pediatric Pulmonology.

Roberts has been part of Ethann's staff of doctors for years.

"He's such a pleasure to take care of. You know, when I walk in the room he comes up and gives me a hug, and he's just so strong and I can just feel that when he does that," Roberts said.

Ethann will soon have heart surgery, and even though she's nervous his mother said the doctors, nurses and staff at Driscoll Children's Hospital keep them postive.

"It's more like a family thing. Everyone's been really nice and just supportive," Guerrero said. "If I have any questions they know how to answer them."

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 4

Aiden's story

Samantha Gonzalez was worried because her five-year-old son Aiden was having excruciating back pain. She took him to the doctor and was told Aiden had gastrointestinal issues.

%INLINE%

Thinking the problem was solved, Aiden's family began driving home, but Aiden started getting worse.

"I was like 'Why are you shaking?' and he was like 'I don't know, it just really hurts,'" Gonzalez said. "So luckily I was carrying the thermometer with me. I checked his temperature and his temperature was already 105.7."

After calling the doctor's office, Gonzalez was told to rush Aiden to the emergency room at Driscoll Children's Hospital. As soon as they got to the ER, Aiden was surrounded by doctors.

Aiden's condition was progressively getting worse. He could barely move. So the team at Driscoll called for an intensive MRI and found the problem.

"His entire spine was infected and without surgery he had an 80-percent chance of being paralyzed," Gonzalez said.

It was a rare diagnosis, according to Dr. Jaime Fergie.

"He had indeed developed what is known as epidural abscess in the spine," Fergie said. "Spinal epidural abscess."

The doctors at Driscoll wasted no time in trying to save Aiden's life.

"He was taken that same day directly after having an MRI to Dr. Nduku, our neurosurgeon, and he was able to open the spine and release pressure," Fergie said.

The pressure was automatically released and the tension in Aiden's body was gone. It only took Aiden two days in physical therapy to return to being a normal, playful five-year-old.

"His muscle strength, his ability to walk, is perfect. No neurological damage," Fergie said. "So I can foresee that he'll have a normal life."

Aiden's mother said although it was a troubling experience, Driscoll Children's Hospital made it easier.

"Everything they found out, they told us right away. They literally sat there and broke everything down to us," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said when Aiden was still in pain and had sensitivity to light and sound, that didn't deter the staff at Driscoll. They tailored their treatment to her son.

"Little flashlights, like from the pens, and they would inspect him just like that. They would whisper. They catered to his needs," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said she admits she is a protective parent, but when it comes to Driscoll Children's Hospital, she puts all her trust in them.

"They treat kids. They have the patience, the love, and the caring for kids. It's as if they were treating their own children," Gonzalez said.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 5

Braelin's Story

It's hard to believe there was a time when Braelin Cates was facing a devastating injury.

%INLINE%

Braelin and her family were riding their bikes on Fourth of July in 2014. They stopped at an intersection near a truck and when she proceeded into the intersection, the truck hit her and dragged her around a corner.

Braelin was at the mercy of the vehicle. Luckily her mother Jena was able to stop the truck.

"After the accident I was afraid he was going to continue to go, so I started chasing after the guy screaming at him to stop," Jena said. "And then when he finally did stop I went to Brailin and she was sitting up, so I yanked her out and moved her to the sidewalk."

Braelin recalls every second of being dragged. She said there was one thought going through her mind.

"Oh my God, I'm going to die," Braelin said.

When the ambulance arrived, Jena had two requests. To keep her child safe, and to take her to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Driscoll was the only place I would let the ambulance bring her," Jena said.

Braelin had cuts, bruises, and a severely injured right foot. Dr. Kevin Hopkins said it required reconstruction, skin grafts and tissue repair.

"Whatever injury is there, there's a bone right below so you have to make sure the bone is covered," Hopkins said.

In all, Braelin has gone through four major surgeries as a result of the accident. She said although it was tough, she couldn't have done it without the staff at Driscoll.

"Thank you so much for not giving up," Braelin said.

"Thank you for not giving up. For continuing to work with Braelin, to not say, 'Oh it's good enough,'" Jena said. "It hasn't been 'good enough,' they've always wanted it to be a little bit better."

Hopkins said the surgeries were only half the battle. For the past three and a half years Braelin has been through therapy to regain full strength in her foot.

"She's a star. She really realized what her issues are, where the problems were, and she resolved that she was going to take care of them," Hopkins said.

Although Braelin still has obstacles to overcome, the Cates said they are thankful to Driscoll for supporting their daughter during a difficult time.

"The doctors and the nurses and the child life specialists, they really do have your child's best interest at heart," Jena said.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 6

Levi's Story

For one young man in Rockport, Hurricane Harvey may be blamed for the timing of his illness being diagnosed.

%INLINE%

"After the hurricane Levi and our children were displaced from their school, so we had to bring him to Corpus, and the first day that we were going back to school he had a stomach ache and I thought it was just nerves," Levi's mother Karie Dias said. "About a month and a half later, he had another stomach ache, and it lasted for a while."

On October 29, Dias took 10-year-old Levi Duplaga to the emergency room at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Did a CT scan and found that there were tumors in his abdomen," Dias said.

It was a difficult time for the Dias family, especially when they heard the diagnosis.

"When you hear the sentence, 'Your son has cancer,' that's the last thing you'd want to hear," Dias said.

Levi's doctor, Nkechi Mba, said Levi's case of lymphoma was in Stage 3 and the stress of the storm and changing schools could have allowed the symptoms of Levi's illness to come to the surface.

"Levi was considered a Stage 3, and he got four to five cycles of chemotherapy every three weeks," Mba said.

Lymphoma is the most common form of cancer in children under 10, and Levi's three-month therapy was described as the front-line treatment.

According to Dias, they were glad they didn't have to go far to save her son's life.

"From the emergency room into the hospital room, so much care. Compassion. I was scared. There was arms put around me. I could cry, I felt accepted," Dias said.

"Fortunately for us, he's done with treatment now and hopefully has the rest of his life to do whatever he wants to do," Mba said.

Levi's favorite memory of the hospital is staff members who kept him laughing and not thinking about the shots.

"There's this one guy. His name was Nick. He was so funny because he had cats and he loved cats like my mom and I do. And he made meow noises. And he was just so funny," Levi said.

Levi's treatment lasted almost three months, and Dias said it could have been much harder.

"Our life was uprooted, but it could have been uprooted a whole lot more if Driscoll wouldn't have been, you know, in our backyard," Dias said.

Levi is very grateful for Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"Thank you for all the support," Levi said. "And thank you for healing me."

According to Dias, Levi wants to work at NASA someday.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 7

Julian's Story

Julian Maldonado was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital with what was believed to be a stomach virus. It turned out to be a potentially deadly infection.

%INLINE%

Had his parents not taken him to Driscoll when they did, Julian could have died.

"Sometimes I can get frustrated, say like when I was first learning to run," Julian said. "I wasn't as good as I am now."

Julian is now going through the paces of ongoing physical therapy at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"I was one of the first people to force him to sit up," Physical Therapist Mandy Alaniz said.

Alaniz has been working with Julian since day one and said he has made great strides since he first came through the emergency room.

What was thought to be a stomach virus turned out to be an overwhelming infection.

"He had an infection within the abdomen and this is, was severe," Dr. Jaime Fergie said. "It was a rather sudden onset and it was very evident from the beginning that this was a life-threatening situation for him."

After several surgeries and the loss of his leg, Julian has made a remarkable recovery.

"Amazing. He's been doing really well," Julian's mother said. "His confidence has gotten a lot better, like as he progresses. He joined a baseball team so he's playing baseball right now. He just tried out for seventh-grade swim team and he made it. He's just like pushing himself."

"We started with crutches and no prosthetic, and so we started with just teaching him to use crutches and get around, not in a wheelchair," Alaniz said. "So then he got his new prosthetic leg and so we got it and we learned how to use it with crutches, and then he had to get off the crutches walking. And then this boy has been crazy. I've had a hard time keeping up with him because he gets so good so fast!"

For Julian and his family, the folks at Driscoll are always there for them.

"They check in on him," Julian's mother said. "We see them out, you know, in the community and you know we always catch up with each other, and it's very nice and heartwarming."

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 8

Anabelle's Story

Ana Davila and Steve Rojas are parents to three beautiful children. However, leading up with excitement for the birth of their third child, a routine checkup showed something was different.

%INLINE%

"The tech was acting a little weird. I could just sense her body language, and she stepped out of the room and I looked at my husband and said there's something wrong," Ana said.

Ana and Steve were about to receive news no parent ever wants to hear. The sonogram showed multiple deformities. Their baby girl may not make it.

They were given the option to terminate the pregnancy.

"We were like no way. We are going to keep our faith in God and just walk the whole way," Steve said. "Walk with faith. Matter of fact, her middle name is Faith."

They made preparations to welcome baby Anabelle Faith in Corpus Christi. She was delivered by c-section at Bay Area Hospital and taken immediately to Driscoll Children's Hospital for care.

"It was an experience I'll never forget," Steve said.

Anabelle was born extremely tiny and was placed in Level 3 of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Ana had to wait two days post surgery before she could finally see her newborn.

"It was beautiful and at the same time, it was overwhelming," Ana said.

The medical team at Driscoll was concerned about Anabelle's ability to breathe. She was born with a deformed jawline. Dr. Hopkins advised she would need corrective surgery to open her airway.

Hopkins and his team were able to use 3D imaging to recreate an exact replica of Anabelle's skull. He planned to put metal plates and rods along her jaw to help extend the bone. This would allow Anabelle's airway to open.

Hopkins said it is the advanced technology at Driscoll Children's Hospital that makes all the difference.

Ana shared how on some of her most vulnerable days, she was most appreciative of the nurses who consoled her.

"I tried to stop myself but I would just cry because I just felt horrible that my baby was in the NICU. Like what did I do wrong?" Ana said. "And the nurses were always so understanding and they would say it's okay, we are going to get through this."

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Chapter 9

Raquel's Story

Raquel Valdez was treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital for a rare type of liver cancer.

%INLINE%

She was referred to the hospital by her doctors, and it is because of that referral that allowed Driscoll staff to determine precisely what she had and how to treat her.

Five months ago Raquel underwent treatment for cancer.

"It started back in November when we noticed she kept grabbing her leg," said Esmeralda Valdez, Raquel's mother. "We thought it was weird that she kept grabbing it, so we decided to take her to get it checked out to see what it was."

Doctors in Laredo ran blood tests on Raquel showing that the then seven-year-old had high cholesterol and that her joints were inflamed.

The results were sent to a specialist for more exams and a small bump was found inside Raquel's stomach.

"They did a sonogram to determine how severe it was, and they confirmed that it was a tumor," Esmeralda said. "They said, 'You need to take her to the hospital immediately.'"

The family was referred to Driscoll Children's Hospital where a biopsy confirmed Raquel had Hepato Blastoma, a rare type of liver cancer found in children. Her case was not a typical one.

"Raquel was a bit unusual in a sense. She was older than the typical child that would have blastoma. Most children are under the age of two," said Dr. Nkechi Mba.

Oncologists broke the news to the Valdez family.

"That's when I lost it, because I didn't know what was going to happen," Esmeralda said. "When you think of cancer, so much is going through your mind. She's only seven years old, but as a family, we found strength in knowing it wasn't the end."

Raquel needed to undergo surgery to take cancer out.

Surgical planning was crucial to Raquel because of where the liver is located -- especially getting control of large blood vessels surrounding the liver.

"The liver is very complex organ. Does many things that most people take for granted. Filters all the blood that comes from GI track, makes hormones and protein important for coagulation," said Dr. Stephen Almond, Director of Pediatric Surgery.

On Nov. 10, 2017, Raquel underwent surgery.

"There was a long time where we were waiting to hear how the operation was going and finally a nurse comes out to tell us we're taking all of cancer out. We were so happy to hear that, and she was doing well," Esmeralda said.

The seven-hour operation was a success. Post-op, Raquel received two cycles of chemotherapy and was left with a scar.

She is now cancer-free, and yet another family is grateful for the work done at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"It's a piece of Heaven on Earth. Everyone who works here. Doctors, nurses, social workers, they have an incredible team," Esmeralda said.

You can donate to Driscoll Children's Hospital for all of the work they do for our children by visiting driscollchildrens.org.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

