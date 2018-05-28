18 month-old Eyla Saenz from Kingsville was born prematurely. Eyla weighed only one pound, nine ounces she was only 12 inches long.

Eyla's mom, Monica was only 16 weeks along when her water broke, it happens typically at 40 weeks.

Monica doctor immediately put her in the hospital and told her her baby probably would not survive, but another miracle happened.

"We just kept praying and praying, and her heart never stopped beating over the entire weekend," Monica said. "She was 1 pound, 9 ounces when she was born. 12 inches long, so she was like a little subway sandwich -- a foot long."

Eyla spent nearly three months in Driscoll's neonatal intensive care unit where the sickest babies have the best chance of survival.

"Being outside mom, the organs don't develop the way they would if they were inside mom," said Director Neonatal Intensive care unit Miguel DeLeon. "That's it in a nutshell."

Typically when babies are born this prematurely their organs, and their skills develop much slower than usual.

"When I saw her at the age of 7 months, she was basically like 3-months. So at that point, she wasn't able to roll over, she wasn't able to sit down," said Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Marcos Valdez.

"Her eyes weren't fully developed, and of course her lungs and her body and her heart, and she had two holes in her heart when she was born, one has closed up," Monica said. The other is very very small now, so that's a blessing."

Thanks to many specialists and caring therapists at Driscoll, Eyla is progressing according to plan it's hard to overstate what all of these professionals were able to accomplish.

