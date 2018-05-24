Raquel Valdez was treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital for a rare type of liver cancer.

She was referred to the hospital by her doctors, and it is because of that referral that allowed Driscoll staff to determine precisely what she had and how to treat her.

Five months ago Raquel underwent treatment for cancer.

"It started back in November when we noticed she kept grabbing her leg," said Esmeralda Valdez, Raquel's mother. "We thought it was weird that she kept grabbing it, so we decided to take her to get it checked out to see what it was."

Doctors in Laredo ran blood tests on Raquel showing that the then seven-year-old had high cholesterol and that her joints were inflamed.

The results were sent to a specialist for more exams and a small bump was found inside Raquel's stomach.

"They did a sonogram to determine how severe it was, and they confirmed that it was a tumor," Esmeralda said. "They said, 'You need to take her to the hospital immediately.'"

The family was referred to Driscoll Children's Hospital where a biopsy confirmed Raquel had Hepato Blastoma, a rare type of liver cancer found in children. Her case was not a typical one.

"Raquel was a bit unusual in a sense. She was older than the typical child that would have blastoma. Most children are under the age of two," said Dr. Nkechi Mba.

Oncologists broke the news to the Valdez family.

"That's when I lost it, because I didn't know what was going to happen," Esmeralda said. "When you think of cancer, so much is going through your mind. She's only seven years old, but as a family, we found strength in knowing it wasn't the end."

Raquel needed to undergo surgery to take cancer out.

Surgical planning was crucial to Raquel because of where the liver is located -- especially getting control of large blood vessels surrounding the liver.

"The liver is very complex organ. Does many things that most people take for granted. Filters all the blood that comes from GI track, makes hormones and protein important for coagulation," said Dr. Stephen Almond, Director of Pediatric Surgery.

On Nov. 10, 2017, Raquel underwent surgery.

"There was a long time where we were waiting to hear how the operation was going and finally a nurse comes out to tell us we're taking all of cancer out. We were so happy to hear that, and she was doing well," Esmeralda said.

The seven-hour operation was a success. Post-op, Raquel received two cycles of chemotherapy and was left with a scar.

She is now cancer-free, and yet another family is grateful for the work done at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"It's a piece of Heaven on Earth. Everyone who works here. Doctors, nurses, social workers, they have an incredible team," Esmeralda said.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII