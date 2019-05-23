CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you meet Ethann Valdez, watch out! His smile will melt your heart.

The nine-year-old has surpassed doctors' expectations.

"You know all kids are perfect and great, but some just stand out a little bit and he's certainly one of those," Dr. Jon Roberts said.

Dr. Roberts, a pediatric pulmonologist with Driscoll Children's Hospital, has been a part of Ethann's medical team. He said Ethann was diagnosed with geleophysic dysplasia, a type of dwarfism.

Ethann's condition is progressive. His tissues get stiffer over time making it harder for the heart to function.

This past April Ethann finally underwent open-heart surgery at Driscoll Children's Hospital. It took seven hours for skilled surgeons to successfully repair two of his heart valves.

Ethann's family was excited to share the news on his Facebook page to thank all of their prayer warriors for getting them through such a nerve-wracking stepping stone in Ethann's health journey.

"You always expect the worst but pray for the best," said Brittney Hernandez, Ethann's mother.

Despite his limitations, Ethann is a bright young man who lives a full life. He loves science and spends lots of time watching his favorite TV show, "Ghost Adventures." He looks forward to playing and running with his dogs and his classmates once he's fully healed.