Miracle Treat Day: Buy a Dairy Queen Blizzard today, help Driscoll Children's Hospital

When you buy a Blizzard, $1 or more stays local and allows Driscoll to provide high-quality care kids need to get back to being kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has never been so sweet to support all the work Driscoll Children's Hospital does for our kids.

On Thursday, Oct. 28, Dairy Queen is serving hope to kids and their families for Miracle Treat Day at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, a member hospital of Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

When you purchase a Blizzard treat at participating DQ locations in the Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Valley, $1 or more stays local and allows Driscoll to provide high-quality care kids need to get back to being kids, and offers their families hope and comfort.

DQ company officials said they believe that when you can positively change the health of even one child, you can create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come.

“Driscoll plays an essential role in providing much needed life-changing care for kids and their families in South Texas. We are conducting research, offering preventative care, providing health and safety education and other support services to build healthier communities,” said Whitney Hendley, CMN Hospitals Program Director at Driscoll. “We are so grateful for our local Dairy Queen restaurants, who are not only providing joy with a sweet treat to our communities, but also enhancing the lives of our future generations.”

The donations from DQ and supporters will help ensure children in South Texas can lead healthy, fulfilling lives. By enjoying a Blizzard Treat, you are funding transformative care for children not just in their youth, but throughout their lives.

DQ and Miracle Treat Day (MTD) Facts:

The 2021 MTD event is Oct. 28 at participating locations.

DQ’s 2021 goal is to raise $4.6 million.

Since 1984, DQ has raised more than $72 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

