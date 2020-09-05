CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local hair stylist was more than happy to get back to work and open her Corpus Christi salon today.

Linda Stuwart is the owner of Miracles Hair Fashion on Weber. She has been in business for 35 years. Her salon was shutdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 and she says they are making some changes.

Some of those changes include switching to an appointment only based schedule and only allowing one person inside at a time. Stuwart says she feels this is a good time to open with these new measures.

"We push sanitation across the board, all of our continuing education classes that we have to take to renew our license are all based on sanitation," Stuwart added.

She's not sure when her business will return to normal, but says she will be following the guidelines set forth by the state and local governments.

