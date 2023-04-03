Mira's Bayfront Bash: Ray Texan Baseball wins it all; London softball finishes second

It's the Ray Texans who sent Cedar Park home in a 7-6 final to win it all at the Bayfront Bash!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball:

-The Rat Texans were down 4-0 against Los Fresnos and came back to earn their spot at the championship game.

-Off the top, with one on first, Cedar Park's Louie Alonzo sends that near the fence, #13 Brady Richardson finds his way home.

-Texans answering back with #8 Juan Garcia who gets the hit towards left all the way near the wall to get himself a single.

-Then later, not as exciting but hey, it gets Ray on the board. Texans' Josh Hernandez takes one for the team. The 'hit by pitch' brought on #2 Jamison Galvan to the casa.

-It's the Ray Texans who sent Cedar Park home in a 7-6 final to win it all at the Bayfront Bash!

Softball:

-The London Pirate Softball team finished at second

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!