First Filipina crowned Miss Texas USA

TEXAS, USA — Miss Texas USA 2022 made history over the weekend!

R'Bonney Gabriel, who is from Friendswood, took home the crown for 2022 as the Harris County representative.

Gabriel is the first Filipina to wear the crown in Texas.

Gabriel graduated from the University of North Texas in 2018 and has her own independent clothing label out of Houston.

Also taking home the crown while representing Alamo City was 15-year-old Chanel Williams, who won Miss Teen Texas USA.

Our very own KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft was among the judges taking part in the Miss Teen Texas USA!

Miss Texas USA will represent Texas for the Miss USA pageant, with the winner moving on to Miss Universe.

Meanwhile, Miss Teen Texas will represent the Lone Star State in the Miss Teen USA pageant.