Family of missing 21-year-old Tyler man: 'We feel like we're still at Day 1'

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Jan. 11, 2022.

Tyler Police Department investigators are continuing their efforts to get “everything they can” in the case of missing 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, who was last seen Dec. 23 at the Palomar Apartments on Old Jacksonville Highway.

Family members of Rodriguez, father of two, say he was at the apartment complex gathered at a party, most likely with friends his age.

TPD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said investigators have talked to everyone who was at the party that night. The exact number of people in attendance that night is unknown, he said.