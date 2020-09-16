x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local

Missing: 3-year-old girl ordered to state custody believed to be with mother

The girl was ordered to be in the state's custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday, but the girl and her mother have not been seen since.
Credit: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who are missing from Plainview, which is about 40 miles north of Lubbock, said the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

The girl, Elly-Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, 34-year-old Christina Kaput, and believed to be travelling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area or Houston area.

A judge in Randall County ordered the girl to be in the state's custody on Monday, but the girl and her mother have not been seen since.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother please contact Child Protective Investigations at 806-341-5385.

Related Articles