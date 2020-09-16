Missing: 3-year-old girl ordered to state custody believed to be with mother

The girl was ordered to be in the state's custody by a judge in Randall County on Monday, but the girl and her mother have not been seen since.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who are missing from Plainview, which is about 40 miles north of Lubbock, said the Texas Department of Family Protective Services.

The girl, Elly-Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, 34-year-old Christina Kaput, and believed to be travelling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area or Houston area.

