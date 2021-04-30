Body of missing 8-year-old boy found in nearby apartment pool, family confirms

Keydall Jones, 8, went missing Friday morning. His family confirmed Saturday that his body was found in a nearby apartment pool.

The family of missing 8-year-old Keydall Jones tells WFAA that the boy's body was found in a nearby apartment pool Saturday morning.

The medical examiner will officially confirm the child's identity, but Jones' family said they were there when the body was recovered and confirmed it's him.

Authorities started searching for Jones after he went missing around 7:15 a.m. Friday in the 13600 block of Montfort Drive in Dallas.

His mom Champagne Williams said he took off running near their apartment complex mailboxes and hadn’t been seen since.

"I’m worried about him because right now this is the longest he’s been gone," Williams said.

Authorities said Keydall Jones had autism and was nonverbal. They had advised if anyone saw him, to approach "cautiously."

"I tell people just be very calm, very loving toward him and come toward him with kindness. If you say ‘come here’ he will run. Take your time and relax with him and just be patient," said Williams.

WFAA's Alex Rozier spoke to Williams, who had urged people to approach him with "compassion and kindness." She said if he was approached too aggressively, he would take off running.

