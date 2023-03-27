AMBER Alert: Missing 6-month-old girl last seen in northwest Houston

Summer Moore was last seen Monday in the 7400 block of Alabonson Road. She is said to be with her mother Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.

HOUSTON — An AMBER Alert was issued for a 6-month-old baby who went missing Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Summer Moore was last seen at about 5:10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Alabonson Road, which is just north of West Little York Road and just west of Antoine Drive.

Houston police said Summer is said to be with her mother, Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.

Summer has black hair and brown eyes. She is 18 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. It's not known what she was last wearing.

Police said they believe she is in "imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

