7-year-old boy reported missing from Spring found dead, Precinct 4 constable reports

A boy missing from Spring was found dead Thursday morning.

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler had been missing for a few hours from a home on Rosegate Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. He said Troy was found in the same home he was reported missing from.

A criminal investigation is underway, Herman said, and he asked for prayers for the family.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

No other details have been released.

