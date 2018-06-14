The Corpus Christi Police Department is looking for a disabled man who was reported missing Thursday.

19-year-old Ricky Cruz Alvarado was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of Staples Street. He's five-foot seven and weighs 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Alvarado or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911 or the CCPD at 361-886-2600.

