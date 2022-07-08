Investigation continues after missing dog found buried on property of Spicewood dog resort

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said that, as of July 6, no charges had been filed.

SPICEWOOD, Texas — The Spicewood community is looking for answers after a golden retriever named Indy who had been missing from a pet boarding facility was found buried on the pet resort property.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office said Indy went missing last month while staying at Lucki Dogs Resort in Spicewood.

After learning of his disappearance, Indy's owners started working with a nonprofit out of Austin called Trapping, Rescue and Pet Recovery Services (TRAPRS). They found Indy buried on the pet resort property, after which the sheriff's office said they had an animal control officer report to the scene.

As of July 6, no charges had been filed and Mike Sorenson, captain of support services at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, said the resort is allowed to stay open. But Google showed that the pet resort was temporarily closed and KVUE saw at least two dogs being moved out of the resort.

Sorenson said the owner of the pet resort is cooperating but said there have been staffing changes at the resort in recent days. According to a report from the Austin American-Statesman, two employees who were on the property with Indy have been fired.

He said they are waiting on a necropsy to be done on Indy, which is an autopsy for dogs.

“Well again, we still have to get some statements to find out where we are at with the investigation," said Sorenson. "The cause of death is a determining factor we have to utilize to determine the type of charge we are going to be able to file, whether it is cruelty or not. That is the big issue right now. It is hard to give a timeline based off of that. There are still a lot of moving pieces to this puzzle and we are still trying to put everything together."

Sorenson said they have not searched the grounds of the pet resort, but said that could come later on. They did send an officer on July 6 who went inside the pet resort and said it looked clean and that AC units were working in the areas where the dogs stayed.

Despite posts on social media by some community members, the sheriff’s office said they are only aware of the one dog body found on the property.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on Indy's death or "direct information about Lucki Dogs Resort" to contact them.

Meanwhile, the Crespell family is still seeking answers on what happened to their Indy.

They told the Statesman that they had left an emergency number with the facility and never heard a word about Indy's disappearance until they called a day before they were set to pick him up. A woman on the phone told the Crespells that Indy and another dog had escaped three days before and they had not been seen since.

The Crespell family then spent days searching the Spicewood and Burnet County areas, putting up flyers. They soon got an anonymous call from a man who said he knew Indy had been buried on the Lucki Dogs property.

With the help of TRAPPRS, they found a corner of tarp protruding from the ground. They pulled it up and found Indy, with a microchip confirming his identity.

KVUE has been in contact with the resort and is still waiting on a statement from them.