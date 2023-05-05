Missing elderly Corpus Christi man last seen Thursday night

Jessie Jackson's family reported him missing to police after he didn't come home overnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for help to find an elderly, missing man.

Jessie Jackson, 81, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday evening at his home near the 4800 block of Alameda, according to a statement from the department. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jackson has still not returned home, officials said.

He is most likely on foot, officials said, and there is no description of clothing he may be wearing.

Jackson is described as an 81-year-old male, who stands 6’, weighs approximately 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, or see Jackson, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling 911 or (361) 886-2600.

