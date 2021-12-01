Missing elderly man last seen in early to mid-December, police said

David Flores is described as a 69-year-old male, who stands 5’05”, weighs approximately 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police would like help from the public to locate a missing, elderly person.

69-year-old David Flores was reported missing on December 26, 2020, police said in a blotter post Tuesday.

Mr. Flores was last seen around early to mid-December, police said.

Mr. Flores is most likely on foot and he is known to frequent the area of the 1900 block of Leopard or near Highway 286 (Crosstown Expressway) at Culberson.

Mr. Flores is described as a 69-year-old male, who stands 5’05”, weighs approximately 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He may have a beard at the moment and is known to wear a baseball cap and blue jeans.

If you have any information or see Mr. Flores, please call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling 911 or (361) 886-2600.

