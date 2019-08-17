CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police found Carol Jane Palmer around noon on Saturday.

Palmer went missing on August 17, 2019. Ms. Palmer also goes by the name of Mrs. Janie.

Ms. Palmer suffers from Dementia and other medical conditions that require medical assistance.

It was reported that Ms. Palmer was last seen in the area of McArdle and Rodd Field around 9:45 a.m. this morning.

Ms. Palmer is described as an 83-year-old female, who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with white hair and light colored eyes. Ms. Palmer was last seen wearing a light gray zip up hoodie and denim or blue in color capri style pants.

If you have any information or see Ms. Palmer, call Corpus Christi Police Department directly by calling 911 or (361) 886-2600.

