PORT O'CONNOR, Texas (Kiii News) — UPDATE Saturday, August 18th:

According to the U.S. Coastguard, the fisherman's body was found in the unincorporated area of Port O'Connor. A witness said the victim and his friend were stranded on an island on Friday after their boat drifted. The pair tried to swim back but the 22-year-old victim disappeared and was found dead, Saturday morning. (Associated Press)

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A 22-year-old fisherman went missing Friday off the coast of Port O'Connor, Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

It was around 7:20 a.m. Friday when a bystander spotted a man stranded on Grass Island and reported it to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. The man was rescued by a boat crew out of the Coast Guard's Port O'Connor station, but he informed them that his friend had swam off to retrieve their boat, which had drifted off, and he had not returned.

Now, U.S. Coast Guard crews out of Corpus Christi and Port O'Connor, along with Texas Parks & Wildlife boat crews, are searching for the missing man. He is described as a 22-year-old male who was last seen wearing a red and yellow checkered shirt with tan shorts and olive-green waders.

